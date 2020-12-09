Chinese vice premier meets Singaporean counterpart on cooperation via video link

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat via video link in Beijing, and they co-host the 16th China-Singapore Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation Meeting, the 21st China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park Joint Steering Council Meeting, the 12th China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City Joint Steering Council Meeting and the fourth China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity Joint Steering Council Meeting, Dec. 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng Tuesday met with Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat via video link and they co-hosted four meetings of bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

During his meeting with Heng, Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Singapore and bilateral relations have maintained strong momentum of development.

Leaders of the two countries have kept close communication and provided strategic guidance for the development of bilateral ties, Han said, adding new highlights have been achieved in anti-pandemic and development cooperation between the two countries, setting a benchmark for cooperation among countries in the region.

Han said China is willing to work with Singapore to jointly plan the direction and priorities of the next stage cooperation, continue high-quality Belt and Road development, deepen cooperation in regional development, upgrade bilateral innovation cooperation and jointly safeguard multilateralism and free trade.

For his part, Heng said Singapore attaches great importance to strategic communication with China, and is willing to maintain close coordination with China, deepen synergy of development strategies and improve cooperation mechanisms.

Heng also said Singapore stands ready to strengthen vaccine cooperation with China to improve capabilities to address public health emergencies.

After their meeting, Han and Heng co-hosted the 16th China-Singapore Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation Meeting, the 21st China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park Joint Steering Council Meeting, the 12th China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City Joint Steering Council Meeting and the fourth China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity Joint Steering Council Meeting.

The two sides reviewed the implementation of high-level consensus and progress in pragmatic cooperation between the two countries, and exchanged views on bilateral cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, finance and public health and on innovative development, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and national cooperation programs.

The two sides agreed to enhance connectivity, financial support and tripartite cooperation as well as legal and judicial cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, tap the potential of the new land-sea corridor, promote cooperation in key projects and foster flagship projects for scientific and technological innovation cooperation.

The two sides also agreed to start follow-up negotiations on the upgraded version of the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement and promote the entry into force and implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) at an early date, so as to contribute to the economic recovery and development of the two countries and the region as a whole.

After the meetings, Han and Heng attended the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of China-Singapore diplomatic relations.