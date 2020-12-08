China, Singapore to hold mechanism meetings on bilateral cooperation

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- China and Singapore will hold a series of meetings on bilateral cooperation via video link on Dec. 8, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Monday.

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will co-chair the meetings with Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

The meetings to be held are the 16th China-Singapore Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation Meeting, the 21st China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park Joint Steering Council Meeting, the 12th China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City Joint Steering Council Meeting and the fourth China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity Joint Steering Council Meeting.