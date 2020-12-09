Business China launches commemorative microsite for 30th anniversary of China-Singapore diplomatic ties

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Business China, a non-profit organization aiming to strengthen the ties between Singapore and China, launched a commemorative microsite on Tuesday to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Singapore-China diplomatic relations.

The organization said in a media factsheet that the commemorative microsite documents the various trajectories of Singapore-China economic relations over the past three decades.

The microsite also features Singapore's role in the Belt and Road Initiative and Singapore-China partnership in third-country collaborations, and highlights the role of Business China in facilitating Singapore-China economic and cultural relations and spearheading initiatives to promote bilingualism and biculturalism, it added.

According to the media factsheet, key highlights of the microsite's content include messages respectively penned by Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, foreword by Chairman of Business China Lee Yi Shyan, and insights from Singapore's and Chinese political figures.

Lee Yi Shyan said in his foreword for the microsite that since diplomatic relations were established in 1990, the Singapore-China connection developed rapidly.

He added that Singapore and China can complement each other and jointly explore mutually beneficial opportunities in third-country markets at this historical moment in time.