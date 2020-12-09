Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Business China launches commemorative microsite for 30th anniversary of China-Singapore diplomatic ties

(Xinhua)    09:19, December 09, 2020

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Business China, a non-profit organization aiming to strengthen the ties between Singapore and China, launched a commemorative microsite on Tuesday to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Singapore-China diplomatic relations.

The organization said in a media factsheet that the commemorative microsite documents the various trajectories of Singapore-China economic relations over the past three decades.

The microsite also features Singapore's role in the Belt and Road Initiative and Singapore-China partnership in third-country collaborations, and highlights the role of Business China in facilitating Singapore-China economic and cultural relations and spearheading initiatives to promote bilingualism and biculturalism, it added.

According to the media factsheet, key highlights of the microsite's content include messages respectively penned by Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, foreword by Chairman of Business China Lee Yi Shyan, and insights from Singapore's and Chinese political figures.

Lee Yi Shyan said in his foreword for the microsite that since diplomatic relations were established in 1990, the Singapore-China connection developed rapidly.

He added that Singapore and China can complement each other and jointly explore mutually beneficial opportunities in third-country markets at this historical moment in time.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York