China to ensure sustainability of macro policies: Premier Li

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- China will ensure the continuity, stability, and sustainability of its macro policies and try to keep the economy running within a reasonable range, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday.

That came as Li met Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), via video link in Beijing.

Hailing the IMF's significant contribution to promoting free trade and facilitating global economic development, Li expressed the hope that the organization can continue to help forge multilateral consensus and vowed China's due contribution in the process as the biggest developing country.

On a briefing about China's current economic situation, Li said: "We are confident that China's economy will register positive growth this year, which is not an easy task to accomplish for a country with a 1.4 billion population."

He pointed out that while the global economy is heading towards recovery, the world still faces uncertainties.

"We will continue to promote economic and social development while keeping the COVID-19 pandemic under control, ensure the continuity, stability, and sustainability of macro policies, and try to keep the economy operating within a reasonable range," said Li.

For her part, Georgieva said the IMF appreciated China's important role in trade, global economic recovery, poverty reduction, promoting low carbon growth, and other areas. She also expressed the IMF's readiness to enhance cooperation with China in upholding multilateralism and reviving global trade to strengthen the momentum of economic recovery globally.