CPC unveils outline for building law-based society

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has published an outline in pursuit of building a law-based society in the next five years.

The document puts forth the guiding thoughts, primary principles and overall goals for building a society based on the rule of law in China.

By 2025, the implementation of the eighth five-year plan on raising public awareness of the law will be completed and the rule of law will be embraced by the people, according to the outline.

Social rules and regulations will be improved and notable progress will be made in integrating core socialist values into the rule of law and social governance, the outline noted.

It added that the legitimate rights and interests of citizens, legal persons and organizations will be effectively safeguarded, and the rule of law in social governance be strengthened by 2025.