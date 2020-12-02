Chinese vice premier stresses high-quality development of Yangtze economic belt

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, chairs a meeting on promoting the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier Han Zheng has stressed efforts to promote the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, including proper attention to ecological protection.

Han made the comments on Tuesday while chairing a meeting on promoting the development of the belt. He called for unswerving adherence to new development philosophies, sticking to target-oriented and problem-oriented principles, and focusing on major tasks, such as pollution treatment and the implementation of a 10-year fishing ban along the Yangtze.

During the meeting, a video was played to expose problems concerning the ecological environment along the Yangtze River Economic Belt. The video was produced on the basis of investigations in 11 provinces and municipalities along the belt.

Despite great achievements made in the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, the situation of its ecological and environmental protection remains serious, Han noted, citing an imperfect oversight mechanism and inefficient development methods at local levels.

Han urged strong efforts to address prominent issues related to ecological protection, track the origins of problems and solve problems effectively.

More efforts should be made to strengthen the protection and restoration of the ecosystem, and carry out pollution treatment initiatives, as well as the 10-year Yangtze River fishing moratorium, which started from the beginning of the year.

He also called for efforts to facilitate comprehensive transport integration and integrated regional development, while expanding opening-up in an all-round way.

Han underscored the importance of accelerating innovations in green development, fostering emerging industries while upgrading traditional ones.