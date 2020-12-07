Senior CPC official stresses publicizing spirit of key Party session

TAIYUAN, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has called for solid efforts to publicize and implement the spirit of the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during a visit to Shanxi Province from Friday to Sunday.

Huang learned about local publicity work carried out to promote the understanding of the session among the public, as well as the work related to historical and cultural heritage protection.

He said the publicity work should better serve the country's economic and social development and attend to people's concerns. He also stressed the need to improve and innovate the mechanism and means of the ideological work.

The plenary session in October adopted the Party leadership's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, charting the course for China's development in the next 15 years.