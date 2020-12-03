Chinese vice premier underlines progress in COVID-19 vaccine development

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Wednesday said China has achieved major progress in the research and development of COVID-19 vaccines, with five vaccines having entered phase-III clinical trials.

Sun made the remarks as she and State Councilor Wang Yong inspected the work on COVID-19 vaccine development and production in Beijing.

Sun said 14 vaccines developed from five technological routes have entered clinical trials, five of which have entered phase-III clinical trials.

Emergency use and preparation for the production of the vaccines are progressing smoothly, she said.

Sun called for consistent efforts to carry out phase-III clinical trials of the vaccines with a scientific and rigorous approach, and ensure they meet relevant laws and regulations and international standards.

The vaccines should be developed safely and effectively and be able to withstand tests in various aspects, she noted.

Efforts should go into the preparation for mass production and the drafting of distribution plans when the vaccines are available for the public, Sun said.

Sun called for completing the emergency use of vaccines for people working in fields with a high risk of infection, such as staff at ports, within this year.

She also called on relevant authorities to strengthen the regulation on vaccine development, production, distribution and application, help R&D centers and manufacturers solve practical problems, and hold campaigns to publicize knowledge about the vaccines.