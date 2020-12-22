China's Taijiquan listed as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage

Students practice Taijiquan in Chenjiagou Village of Wenxian County, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 14, 2020. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) inscribed China's Taijiquan on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Taijiquan, a kind of traditional martial arts, was born in the mid-17th century in a small village named Chenjiagou located in Central China's Henan province, before it spread to more than 150 countries and regions, attracting more than 100 million people to practice. The village Chenjiagou has dozens of Taijiquan schools and more than 800 current masters, drawing learners all over the world. (Xinhua/Li An)