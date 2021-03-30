Staff carry out regular maintenance operation to FAST in Guizhou

Xinhua) 11:10, March 30, 2021

A staff member works on the feed cabin during a regular maintenance operation to the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 28, 2021. Starting formal operations in Jan. 11, 2020, the FAST is believed to be the largest and most sensitive radio telescope in the world, which has a huge potential for verifying and exploring mysteries of the universe. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

