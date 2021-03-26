Students given lessons to pass on traditional opera Taiping Huadengxi of Longli County

Xinhua) 14:14, March 26, 2021

Aerial photo taken on March 23, 2021 shows students and teachers rehearsing opera Taiping Huadengxi of Longli County at the No. 3 Middle School of Longli County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In order to pass on and protect the traditional opera Taiping Huadengxi of Longli County, the No. 3 Middle School of Longli County has invited inheritors of the opera to give regular lessons to students. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

