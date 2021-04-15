Bouyei people in Guizhou celebrate traditional festival 'San Yue San'

Ecns.cn) 14:27, April 15, 2021

Photo taken on April 14, 2021 shows Bouyei ethnic women display colorful rice used for sacrifice. A cultural festival of Bouyei people was held in Wangmo County, Qianxinan Bouyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province on 'San Yue San', the third day of the third month in the Chinese lunar calendar. The cultural festival shows the traditional culture of the Bouyei ethnic group from the social, ethnic, cultural, folk customs and other aspects, which allow tourists to feel the charm of Bouyei culture. (Photo: China News Service/He Junyi)

