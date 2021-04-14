8 killed, 1 injured in coal mine gas outburst in Guizhou

Xinhua) 16:15, April 14, 2021

GUIYANG, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Eight people have been found dead and one injured following a coal and gas outburst in a coal mine in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Search and rescue efforts have concluded as of 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, and the injured is receiving treatment.

The accident happened at around 8:50 a.m. on April 9 at the Dongfeng Coal Mine in Jinsha County located in the city of Bijie.

An investigation into the accident is currently underway.

