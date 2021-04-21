Home>>
Cherry blossom in Budapest, Hungary
(Xinhua) 14:30, April 21, 2021
People walk under cherry blossom in the Castle of Buda in Budapest, Hungary on April 19, 2021. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Hungary has leading vaccination rate in EU thanks to Chinese, Russian jabs, says official
- Hungarian president receives injection of Chinese vaccine against COVID-19
- China looking to deepen exchanges with Hungary: senior legislator
- People participate in "I Bike Budapest" event
- Cherry blossoms in Seoul, South Korea
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.