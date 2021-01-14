China looking to deepen exchanges with Hungary: senior legislator

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, attends a video conference with Marta Matrai, first officer of the Hungarian National Assembly, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to promote exchanges with Hungary over issues including state governance and legislation, a Chinese senior legislator said Wednesday.

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks during a video conference with Marta Matrai, first officer of the Hungarian National Assembly.

Friendly exchanges between legislative bodies are an important part of bilateral ties, Wang said, adding that the Chinese side is willing to deepen political mutual trust with Hungary.

Noting that the joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic has strengthened the friendship between the two countries, Matrai said Hungary is willing to contribute to the development of bilateral relations.