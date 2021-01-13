Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

CPC Central Committee congratulates Laos on opening of 11th LPRP congress

(Xinhua)    13:08, January 13, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Under the strong leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, the party's 11th congress will certainly provide new and important guidance and driving force for the development of Laos' socialist cause, said the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in a congratulatory message to the LPRP on the opening of its congress on Wednesday.

In the message, the CPC Central Committee said the 11th congress is an important meeting held when various undertakings of the LPRP and Laos are entering a new stage in history, adding that it will surely have far-reaching influence on the advancement of Laos' socialist cause.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York