Long-standing Sino-Ethiopia friendship reaches new level: Ethiopian minister

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The long-standing friendship and relationship between Ethiopia and China has reached a new level, an Ethiopian minister has said.

The remark was made by Melaku Alebel, Ethiopia's Minister of Trade and Industry, during his discussions with the Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Zhao Zhiyuan, the Ethiopian Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Noting that the East African country "will be a prosperous and promising country in the next 10 years," Ethiopia's trade and industry minister said that "Ethiopia and China have a long-standing friendship and the relationship has reached a new level, which has ensured the relative and comparative advantage of the two countries."

"The Chinese government has played a pivotal role in Ethiopia's current economic growth and this assistance will be continued and be strengthened for the future," the statement quoted Alebel as saying.

The newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia on his part stressed that the Chinese government will deliver its full support for the establishment of everlasting peace in the East African country, according to the statement.

Last month, Dina Mufti, spokesman for the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry, said that Ethiopia is keen on attracting more investment from Chinese firms.

Noting that Chinese firms are already the largest investors in Ethiopia, Mufti said the east African country is keen on further elevating the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership it has with China.

According to Mufti, the Ethiopia-China economic ties are set to be further strengthened as the two countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations.

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Report 2020, China remained the largest foreign direct investment source in Ethiopia in 2019, contributing about 60 percent of the newly approved foreign projects in the East African country.