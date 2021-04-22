Female football team ignites Tibetan teenagers’ dreams

Ecns.cn) 14:31, April 22, 2021

A teenage girl is training to shot at the playground of a boarding school in Gonghe County, Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China’s Qinghai Province, April 21, 2021. The school has a 53-membered female football team that is divided into two age groups. All of the teen players are Tibetan girls from pastoral areas.(China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)