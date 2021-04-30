Former serf lives happy life after democratic reform in Tibet

April 30, 2021

Photo taken on April 15, 2021 shows a portrait of Yangdo in Go'nyer Village of Wumatang Township in Damxung County of Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 15, 2021. Before the democratic reform in Tibet in 1959, Yangdo was a serf and lived under cruel feudal serfdom and abject penury. "Even yaks can eat grass but we could only beg for the serf owner's mercy," Yangdo, 84, recalled. "The owner never gave us anything like meat buns. We had no way to eat meat at all." Now, Yangdo lives in his Tibetan-style house with his children and grandchildren. "In the past, no man was born equal. As ordinary people, we were classified as those who were unlucky." said Yangdo. "But now, I feel happy from the bottom of my heart." (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

