Plane flies against backdrop of full moon in Paris
(Xinhua) 10:51, April 28, 2021
A plane flies against the backdrop of the full moon, also known as the supermoon, in Paris, capital of France, April 27, 2021. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)
