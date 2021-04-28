Languages

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Home>>

Plane flies against backdrop of full moon in Paris

(Xinhua) 10:51, April 28, 2021

A plane flies against the backdrop of the full moon, also known as the supermoon, in Paris, capital of France, April 27, 2021. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories