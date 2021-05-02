Former serf now enjoys happy life with family in Tibet

Photo taken on March 18, 2021 shows a portrait of Changchub Lhamo in Surdexoi Township of Mangkam County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Changchub Lhamo, born in 1944, always missed her elder brother, Nyima Gyaltsen, who was among the 14 serfs in Anmaixi Village killed by a gang of rebels 62 years ago, not long before the campaign of democratic reform in Tibet in 1959. Changchub Lhamo and other serfs who survived had no time to collect the bodies of their loved ones, but were driven away from their homes. After the democratic reform in 1959, which abolished Tibet's feudal serfdom under theocracy, Changchub Lhamo's family was granted house, farmland and livestock. She now enjoys a happy life with her family. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)