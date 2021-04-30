Tourism in Tibet expected to witness notable boom

Ecns.cn) 13:22, April 30, 2021

Photo taken on April 29, 2021 shows the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Tourists in traditional Tibetan costumes were seen at the Potala Palace and Barkhor Street in Lhasa. Tourism in Tibet will witness a notable boom in the upcoming May Day holiday from May 1 to 5. (Photo: China News Service/Gongga Laisong)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)