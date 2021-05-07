Home>>
Flower economy blooms in Guizhou
(Ecns.cn) 15:08, May 07, 2021
Farmers pick dendrobium flowers at Chishui, Southwest China's Guizhou province, on May 5,2021. (Photo/Xinhua)
The local government has encouraged farmers to plant dendrobium flowers, a traditional Chinese medicinal product, to increase incomes in recent years.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
