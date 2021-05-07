Video: We Are China

Flower economy blooms in Guizhou

Ecns.cn) 15:08, May 07, 2021

Farmers pick dendrobium flowers at Chishui, Southwest China's Guizhou province, on May 5,2021. (Photo/Xinhua)

The local government has encouraged farmers to plant dendrobium flowers, a traditional Chinese medicinal product, to increase incomes in recent years.

