Miao Sisters Festival celebrated in Guizhou
(Xinhua) 13:53, April 26, 2021
People of Miao ethnic group attend a parade to celebrate the Miao Sisters Festival in Taijiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 25, 2021. Recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, the Miao Sisters Festival is celebrated annually around the 15th day of the third lunar month according to the lunar calendar in China. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
