Languages

Monday, April 26, 2021

Home>>

Miao Sisters Festival celebrated in Guizhou

(Xinhua) 13:53, April 26, 2021

People of Miao ethnic group attend a parade to celebrate the Miao Sisters Festival in Taijiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 25, 2021. Recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, the Miao Sisters Festival is celebrated annually around the 15th day of the third lunar month according to the lunar calendar in China. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories