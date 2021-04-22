China's Guizhou sees foreign trade surge in Q1

Xinhua) 14:03, April 22, 2021

GUIYANG, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Guizhou Province posted robust growth in its foreign trade in the first quarter of 2021, local customs authority said Wednesday.

Guizhou's total import and export value surged 85.7 percent year on year to reach 13.91 billion yuan (about 2.14 billion U.S. dollars) in the period, according to Guiyang Customs.

The growth rate is 56.5 percentage points higher than the national average.

In breakdown, exports hit 10.41 billion yuan, marking a 77.5-percent increase from the same period last year, while imports surged 115 percent to 3.5 billion yuan.

The province's trade with major trading partners including ASEAN, Australia and the European Union all posted annual growth of over 30 percent.

