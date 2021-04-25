Home>>
Light-paintings presented to celebrate Azalea Festival in Guizhou
(Xinhua) 10:42, April 25, 2021
A light-painting is pictured at the Danzhai Wanda Town in Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 24, 2021. Light-paintings are presented to celebrate the ongoing Azalea Festival which is held here from April 23 to May 4. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
