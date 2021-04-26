Trailer: World's largest Miao village takes you on incredible journey of indigenous culture in China

A thousand households tell a thousand stories. Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village, located in Leishan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, is home to 1,432 families and a population of over 6,000 people. It is the largest Miao minority village in the world. It’s a hidden paradise showcasing thousands of years of Miao history and traditional culture. Leave all your troubles behind and come join People's Daily Online for a grand feast of Miao ethnic folktales at this majestic retreat deep in the river valley.

