Trailer: World's largest Miao village takes you on incredible journey of indigenous culture in China
By Liu Ning, Zhang Ruohan, Annemarie Li (People's Daily Online) 10:40, April 26, 2021
A thousand households tell a thousand stories. Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village, located in Leishan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, is home to 1,432 families and a population of over 6,000 people. It is the largest Miao minority village in the world. It’s a hidden paradise showcasing thousands of years of Miao history and traditional culture. Leave all your troubles behind and come join People's Daily Online for a grand feast of Miao ethnic folktales at this majestic retreat deep in the river valley.
