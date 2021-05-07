Aerial view of S China's Haikou

Xinhua) 14:00, May 07, 2021

Aerial photo taken on May 3, 2021 shows the Wanlyuyuan park and high buildings in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province. Haikou, an important city of China's "Belt and Road" initiative and also a core city for the construction of free trade port in Hainan Province, will greet the first China International Consumer Products Expo. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)