Latest innovative medicines, medical equipment exhibited

April 13, 2021

HAIKOU, April 13 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition on innovative medicines and medical equipment opened on Tuesday in the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone, with 810 exhibits from 16 countries on display.

South China's Hainan Province has stepped up efforts to boost its medical sector, with the pilot zone taking the lead in opening up.

Of the 810 kinds of exhibits, 441 are yet to be approved for sale in the Chinese mainland market, and 394 made their debut in the country, official data from the pilot zone showed.

Eighty transnational pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, and Astellas Pharma are taking part in the exhibition.

"The pilot zone will deepen cooperation with more international pharmaceutical enterprises and introduce more innovative medical products to make the zone more competitive," said Gu Gang, director of the Lecheng pilot zone administration.

The exhibition will remain open to tourists permanently, Gu added.

Founded in 2013, the Lecheng pilot zone aims to become internationally advanced in medical technology, equipment, and medicines by 2025.

