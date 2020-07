Customers shop at a duty-free shop in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, July 12, 2020. Starting July 1, Hainan has increased its annual tax-free shopping quota from 30,000 yuan (4,261 U.S. dollars) to 100,000 yuan per person each year. The categories of duty-free goods have also been expanded from 38 to 45, with some electronic products such as mobile phones and laptops added to the duty-free list. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)