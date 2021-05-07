Holiday fuels China's performing arts industry

Xinhua) 10:34, May 07, 2021

Tourists watch a performance at the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China's live performance industry has generated a total of 860 million yuan (about 132.5 million U.S. dollars) at the box office during the five-day May Day holiday, the China Association of Performing Arts said.

Between May 1 and 5, about 14,000 performances were staged nationwide, attracting more than 6 million audience members, said the association.

Among the box office revenues, 360 million yuan, or nearly 42 percent of the total, came from tourism performances which engaged about 2.4 million tourists, the association added.

Music festivals were another highlight of the performing arts industry. Nearly 30 music festivals were held across the country during the holiday, ranging from pop to rock, rap, and other genres.

