China sees record online payments during May Day holiday

Xinhua) 15:57, May 06, 2021

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- NetsUnion, the Chinese online payment clearinghouse, and China UnionPay, a card payment giant, reported record online payments during the May Day holiday as people splurged on travel, catering, and accommodations.

During the five-day holiday that concluded on Wednesday, online payments via the two platforms reached 6.97 trillion yuan (about 1.07 trillion U.S. dollars), marking a record high, data from the two platforms showed.

