Multi-level green industries improve ecological environment in E China's Jiangsu

Ecns.cn) 13:59, May 13, 2021

This aerial photo taken on May 12, 2021 shows the coastal scenery in Dongtai, east China's Jiangsu Province. With wind power generators, photovoltaic panels and aquaculture industry playing their roles at different levels, the ecologicial system has been greatly boosted in Jiangsu.（Photo/China News Service）

