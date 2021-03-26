Cherry blossoms in E China's Wuxi attract visitors

Ecns.cn) 15:15, March 26, 2021

Visitors enjoy cherry blossom at the Taihu Yuantouzhu Scenic Area in East China’s Wuxi City, March 25, 2021. (China News Service/Sun Quan)

Dubbed "the best sakura-appreciation resort" in China, Wuxi started its annual International Cherry Blossom Week on Thursday. The festival was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The scenic spot has planted a total of more than 200,000 cherry blossom trees, nearly 100 varieties, attracting about two million visitors every year.

