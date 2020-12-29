Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

East China's Wuxi reports one imported asymptomatic COVID-19 case

(Xinhua)    16:48, December 29, 2020

NANJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The city of Wuxi in east China's Jiangsu Province reported one new imported asymptomatic case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, local health authorities said.

The person boarded a flight from Egypt and arrived in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Dec. 12 where he was put under a fortnight centralized medical observation, according to the Wuxi municipal government.

His four nucleic acid tests were all negative during the quarantine and subsequently, he flew to Wuxi on Dec. 27 where he received another COVID-19 test after arrival. The test result turned out to be positive on Tuesday.

Local authorities have traced 133 close contacts of the asymptomatic case and placed all of them under medical isolation. Nucleic acid testing of the close contacts and environment samples is in progress.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York