China's Jiangsu opens recruitment network for foreign talents

NANJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- A recruitment network for foreign job seekers has been launched in Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu Province.

High-tech enterprises and higher learning institutions recently provided over 200 job opportunities here, covering the fields of biomedicine, electronic information, and new materials.

Jiangsu highly values international scientific and technological cooperation and foreign talents exchanges. The province has established cooperation mechanisms with eight countries and regions and 21 foreign expert organizations, said Guo Liping, deputy head of the province's science and technology department.

The foreign talents recruitment network will connect the supply and demand of Jiangsu's overseas labor market. It will also help the province attract more foreign talents, according to experts.

"Jiangsu will continue to provide a preferable working and living environment for international talents and secure their legitimate rights," Guo said.