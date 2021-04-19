Home>>
Sessions held during Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference
(Xinhua) 08:36, April 19, 2021
Zhang Yuhui, deputy director of the China National Health Development Research Center, speaks at a session titled Joint-Construction of the "Silk Road of Health" during the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cooperation of Asia sought to boost BRI
- Boao Forum expected to be largest onsite intl forum since outbreak
- Boao Forum for Asia announces 2020 conference agenda
- At this year's BFA, Chinese wisdom promotes building of Asian community with shared future
- BFA session: "5G: Bringing Things to Life with the IoT"
- People attend session of "21st Century Maritime Silk Road: Islands Economic Cooperation" at Boao Forum
- China boosts measures to open economy
- Boao Forum for Asia annual conference 2019 opens
- Integration to bolster Asia's competitiveness
- China's new round of reform, opening up unleashes potentials to world
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.