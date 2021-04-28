Taizhou in east China promotes sports tourism

Xinhua) 08:32, April 28, 2021

Aerial photo taken on April 27, 2021 shows that tourists kayak at Qinhu Lake in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Local authorities in Taizhou City have been promoting sports tourism by building sports centers in wetlands, ball games centers, physical development training camps and other sports venues to boost local tourism market. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

