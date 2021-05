People enjoy festive atmosphere of Eid al-Fitr feast in Damascus, Syria

Xinhua) 15:33, May 14, 2021

Syrian children enjoy the festive atmosphere of the Eid al-Fitr feast in Damascus, Syria, on May 13, 2021. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

