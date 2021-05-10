Interview: CPC works for serving Chinese people, says Syrian party official

DAMASCUS, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) is a popular party working for the interests of the Chinese people, a leading member of Syria's ruling al-Baath party told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"The CPC is one of the most popular political forces in the world, not only because it has a large number of members, but also it tries to change the reality of the Chinese nation and stands against the international imperialism and racism," said Mahdi Dakhlallah, who used to be a Syrian diplomat and information minister.

The successful way China has dealt with COVID-19 also proves that the CPC is a popular party, which strives for the interests of China, Dakhlallah said, adding that the CPC continues to develop without any stops.

He said that he has noticed the big developments in the CPC's governing notions during his previous visits to China and follows up on the conferences of the CPC.

For example, the notion of "putting the people first" has pushed China forward, he said.

The Syrian party official said that as China is an economic, political and human power with the most population in the world, it is able to link between internal developments and global developments.

He also mentioned that China has jumped to the stage of the fourth industrial revolution, which means that it has entered the electronic revolution.

"This giant leap in the electronic revolution will benefit the entire world," he said.

He noted that as China has realized its economic and scientific independence, Syria should also defend its own independence.

China has always supported Syria, not only economically but also technologically, he said.

He stressed that the horizons between Syria and China to achieve mutual developments are wide despite the Western sanctions imposed on Syria.

"We need to cooperate with China in all fields, particularly after the systematic destruction that has befallen our technological fields. We need China to help our reconstruction process," he said.

