Cook prepares iftar meals during Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Damascus

Xinhua) 16:13, May 06, 2021

A cook prepares iftar meals during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Damascus, Syria, May 4, 2021. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

