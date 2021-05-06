Languages

Thursday, May 06, 2021

Cook prepares iftar meals during Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Damascus

(Xinhua) 16:13, May 06, 2021

A cook prepares iftar meals during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Damascus, Syria, May 4, 2021. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)


