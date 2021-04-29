UN envoy calls for convening of Syrian Constitutional Committee as soon as possible

Xinhua) 08:56, April 29, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, April 28 (Xinhua) -- UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Wednesday expressed the hope to convene a sixth session of the small body of the Syrian Constitutional Committee as soon as conditions allow, including agreement by the co-chairs.

In the interests of the Syrians themselves, a sixth session of the small body of the committee needed to be carefully prepared, and the new session needs to be different from what has gone before -- with some clear goals, credible working methods, enhanced co-chair cooperation, and a future work plan, he told the Security Council in a briefing.

Pedersen said he had worked patiently with the co-chairs to find consensus on how such a session could take place. Terminology not consistent with the Terms of Reference of the committee and genuine differences on methodology led to an impasse.

"I shared with both co-chairs on April 15 a compromise-bridging proposal, building on good ideas that each had included in their proposals, and asking each to compromise ... I am convinced that this proposal, if implemented, would help the committee to move gradually forward on its work."

Just before Wednesday's briefing to the Security Council, he received a formal response from the co-chair nominated by the Syrian opposition. The co-chair nominated by the Syrian government has told him that a formal response would be received next week, said Pedersen. "I will await having both co-chairs' responses in hand and my engagement with them before further commenting. For now, let me say that the United Nations stands ready to convene a sixth session as soon as logistically possible once co-chair agreement is in place."

The Constitutional Committee is part of what must necessarily be a broader process to implement Security Council Resolution 2254, which provides a roadmap for Syrian peace. That broader process is needed to gradually create the kind of safe, calm and neutral conditions in which a consensual and broadly supported constitutional reform could take hold in Syria. These are the same conditions needed for the safe, dignified and voluntary return of Syrian refugees and for the kind of elections Resolution 2254 mandates, he said.

"We cannot get there all in one go. But there are steps that could be taken to generate some movement, and it requires constructive international diplomacy to identify and implement them. I am open to any suggestions or advice, but I see no other path than this to help the Syrian people to navigate out of their terrible crisis and toward a better future that meets their legitimate aspirations and restores Syria's sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity."

Pedersen said the Syrian presidential election scheduled for May 26 has been called under the auspices of the current Constitution, and is not part of the political process established by Security Council Resolution 2254.

The United Nations is not involved in this election and has no mandate to be. The United Nations continues to stress the importance of a negotiated political solution to the conflict in Syria. In this regard, Resolution 2254 mandates the United Nations to facilitate a political process that culminates in the holding of free and fair elections in accordance with a new constitution, administered under UN supervision to the highest international standards of transparency and accountability, with all Syrians, including members of the diaspora, eligible to participate, he said.

