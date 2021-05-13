Home>>
People prepare for upcoming Eid al-Fitr
(Xinhua) 10:37, May 13, 2021
People shop at a bazaar ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Fitr in Tehran, Iran, on May 12, 2021. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)
Photos
