People prepare for upcoming Eid al-Fitr

May 13, 2021

People shop at a bazaar ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Fitr in Tehran, Iran, on May 12, 2021. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

