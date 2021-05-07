People attend Laylat al-Qadr night prayer during Ramadan in Tehran, Iran

Xinhua) 15:04, May 07, 2021

A woman wearing a face mask attends a Laylat al-Qadr night prayer during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Emamzadeh Saleh mosque in Tehran, Iran, on May 6 , 2021. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

