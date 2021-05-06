Home>>
Eid Al-Fitr celebrated by Muslims worldwide
(Xinhua) 16:11, May 06, 2021
A vendor sells sweets at a market in Khartoum, Sudan, May 5, 2021. Eid Al-Fitr, also called the "festival of breaking the fast" that marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan, is celebrated by Muslims worldwide. (Xinhua/Mohamed Khidir)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.