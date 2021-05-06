Eid Al-Fitr celebrated by Muslims worldwide

Xinhua) 16:11, May 06, 2021

A vendor sells sweets at a market in Khartoum, Sudan, May 5, 2021. Eid Al-Fitr, also called the "festival of breaking the fast" that marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan, is celebrated by Muslims worldwide. (Xinhua/Mohamed Khidir)

