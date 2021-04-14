Muslims in Xinjiang begin observing Ramadan

Xinhua) 13:49, April 14, 2021

Worshippers pray in the Ak Mosque in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on April 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Sun Shaoxiong)

URUMQI, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Muslims in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region began observing Ramadan on Tuesday under regular anti-COVID-19 measures.

Approximately 300 Muslims visited the Ak Mosque on Tuesday in the regional capital Urumqi, said the mosque's Imam Abduxukur Rahmutula, noting that the mosque is disinfected three times each day.

Followers have their body temperatures taken before entering the mosque and are advised to maintain social distance, according to the mosque.

Fruits, hot tea and naan are provided for worshippers after evening prayer, said Mamatimin Rexit, Imam of a mosque in the city of Kashgar.

Ramadan is also observed in other regions of the country such as Beijing, Gansu and Ningxia.

