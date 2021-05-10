Upcoming Eid al-Fitr celebrated in Tripoli, Lebanon

A Sufi band performs to celebrate the upcoming Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, on a street of Tripoli, Lebanon, May 9, 2021. (Photo by Khaled/Xinhua)

