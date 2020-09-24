Chinese envoy calls for efforts to boost political, economic progress in Lebanon

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday asked for international efforts to help Lebanon advance in political, economic and security fields.

The Aug. 4 massive blast in the port of Beirut has brought about tremendous pain to the Lebanese people. The aftermath of the blast, COVID-19 and regional instability are posing severe challenges to Lebanon's socio-economic development, said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

In his remarks to a virtual ministerial meeting of the International Support Group for Lebanon, Zhang called for efforts to create favorable conditions for Lebanon's political process.

The international community should create a good atmosphere for inclusive dialogue, and respect Lebanon's sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence. The International Support Group should be postured in an impartial and balanced manner and play a constructive role, he said.

Zhang asked for efforts to boost Lebanon's economic development and improve livelihood. The international community should honor its commitments to provide assistance to Lebanon in its endeavors to reconstruct and to fight COVID-19.

He also called for support for Lebanon's efforts to maintain national security and stability. Lasting peace and stability in Lebanon needs a stable environment, he said, adding that China asks relevant parties to respect Security Council resolutions and Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and refrain from acts that will escalate the situation.

Zhang said China has always supported Lebanon in its efforts to safeguard sovereignty and security and promote social and economic development. China is willing to work with the International Support Group to contribute to Lebanon's reconstruction, peace and stability, and development.

Wednesday's meeting was co-chaired by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. The International Support Group for Lebanon brings together Britain, China, France, Germany, Italy, Russia and the United States, together with the United Nations, the European Union and the Arab League.