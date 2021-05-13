In pics: archaeological site of island Delos in Greece

Xinhua) 10:43, May 13, 2021

Photo taken on May 9, 2021 shows the Terrace of the Lions at night on the island of Delos, Greece. Delos, once a booming trading center in the middle of the Aegean Sea near Mykonos, is a UNESCO world heritage with a history of 5,000 years. It is one of the most important mythological, historical and archaeological sites in Greece. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

