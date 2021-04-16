Turkey says issues with Greece can be resolved via dialogue

Xinhua) 08:34, April 16, 2021

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias attend a joint press conference in Ankara, Turkey, on April 15, 2021. Turkey believes that its issues with Greece can be resolved through constructive dialogue between the two neighbors and allies, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

ANKARA, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Turkey believes that its issues with Greece can be resolved through constructive dialogue between the two neighbors and allies, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday.

Fait accompli and provocative rhetoric should be avoided in relations between Turkey and Greece, Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

The visit of the Greek minister to Turkey's capital Ankara came after months of tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean last year between the two neighbors.

"We want to continue this dialogue without preconditions. As two neighbors, as allies, we want to develop our relations with Greece in every field. Today we discussed what we can do to improve relations in the coming period," Cavusoglu stated.

The Turkish minister, however, emphasized that seeking solutions to bilateral problems through third parties is not the right approach.

Dendias, for his part, agreed that the communications channels between the two countries should remain open. "Our primary goal is to establish peaceful coexistence based on international law," he stated.

Greece and Turkey can create a positive agenda in the field of economy, the Greek minister noted.

